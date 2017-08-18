Braves' Matt Adams: Starts in left field Friday
Adams will start in left and bat sixth in the order for the series opener against the Reds on Friday.
This marks the first time Adams is in the starting nine since Aug. 12, as the 29-year-old has been on the bench for the last five games. He figures to see a increase in playing time over the next couple weeks following Danny Santana's placement on the disabled list due to a quadriceps strain.
More News
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...