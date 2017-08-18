Play

Adams will start in left and bat sixth in the order for the series opener against the Reds on Friday.

This marks the first time Adams is in the starting nine since Aug. 12, as the 29-year-old has been on the bench for the last five games. He figures to see a increase in playing time over the next couple weeks following Danny Santana's placement on the disabled list due to a quadriceps strain.

