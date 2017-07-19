Braves' Matt Adams: Takes seat versus lefty
Adams is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs.
Southpaw Mike Montgomery is on the hill for the Cubs, meaning Freddie Freeman takes over at first base and Johan Camargo is starting at third. Adams is hitting a respectable .286 with a .556 slugging percentage this season, but obviously has some downside when he's only starting against right-handers. Expect him back in the lineup Thursday, when the Braves face Brandon McCarthy of the Dodgers.
