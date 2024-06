Carasiti signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Carasiti elected to become a free agent Monday after being DFA'd by the Rockies, and he'll now look to carve out a role for himself with Atlanta. The 32-year-old righty has allowed 10 earned runs in only 8.2 major-league innings this season, so it would likely take a major turnaround at Triple-A Gwinnett for him to spend any amount of time in Atlanta's bullpen.