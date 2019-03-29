Joyce went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

Joyce was called on to pinch hit in the seventh inning and came through with a two-run blast to right field. After fighting to make the Opening Day roster, Joyce is already proving his worth off the bench, although it remains to be seen if he can consistently provide power for the Braves in his age-34 season, especially after he struggled to stay healthy in Oakland a year ago. He finished the 2018 campaign with seven homers and 15 RBI over 83 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories