Joyce is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Joyce surprisingly drew the designated-hitter assignment over Austin Riley for the first two games of the interleague series but didn't do much with the opportunity, going 1-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts between the contests. He'll retreat to a bench role Wednesday and should see most of his usage as a pinch hitter over the remainder of the season.