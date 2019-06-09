Joyce went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Joyce plated the game-winning run in the top of the 12th inning on an infield single. He was able to make the most of his opportunities in the series finale, reaching base four times. The 34-year-old has only made six starts this season, but he's batting .310 with two homers and seven RBI in 58 at-bats (48 games).