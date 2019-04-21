Joyce got the start in right field and hit eighth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader in Cleveland, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Nick Markakis was able to DH in an American League park, giving Joyce a rare starting opportunity. The journeyman outfielder only has three hits in 16 plate appearances on the year, but all three have gone for extra bases (a double and two homers).

More News
Our Latest Stories