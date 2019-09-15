Joyce was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Nationals for arguing balls and strikes, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Joyce went hitless in two at-bats before departing, ending a six-start on-base streak. Though the Braves recently added another corner outfielder to the mix in Nick Markakis, there should be room in the lineup for both lefty hitters versus right-handed pitching. Rather than Joyce, Markakis' return from the injured list spells bad news for the likes of Rafael Ortega, Adam Duvall and Austin Riley, all of whom are poised to fill reserve roles in the outfield moving forward.