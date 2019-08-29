Braves' Matt Joyce: Goes yard Wednesday
Joyce went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Joyce led off the second inning by taking Jacob Waguespack deep for his fifth home run of the season. With the effort, he's now managed at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts. While he is still relegated to the bench against most left-handers, Joyce has quietly produced a .282/.386/.451 line across 166 plate appearances for the season.
