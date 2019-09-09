Joyce went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Braves' 9-4 loss to the Nationals.

Joyce went yard in both of the final two games of the series and is now slashing an impressive .329/.430/.534 since the beginning of August. The 35-year-old seized hold of a large-side platoon role in right field in mid-August and doesn't look on track to surrender the job anytime soon. He'll pick up his third straight start Monday versus the Phillies and will bat fifth.

