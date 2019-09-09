Braves' Matt Joyce: Homers in second straight
Joyce went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Braves' 9-4 loss to the Nationals.
Joyce went yard in both of the final two games of the series and is now slashing an impressive .329/.430/.534 since the beginning of August. The 35-year-old seized hold of a large-side platoon role in right field in mid-August and doesn't look on track to surrender the job anytime soon. He'll pick up his third straight start Monday versus the Phillies and will bat fifth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...