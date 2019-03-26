Joyce will be on the Braves' Opening Day roster, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

With Adam Duvall being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, Joyce, who was recently acquired from San Francisco, will break camp with the Braves in a reserve outfield role. The veteran outfielder hit just .208/.322/.353 with seven homers in 83 games for the A's last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories