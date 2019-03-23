Braves' Matt Joyce: Released and heading to Atlanta
Joyce was released by the Giants and signed with the Braves on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce is now on his third team of camp, having spent the bulk of the spring with Cleveland and all of three days in San Francisco. The Braves have only Adam Duvall as a pure outfielder on the bench, though utility players Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo can fill in as needed. Joyce could make the team by beating one of those players out or convincing the Braves to take one more bench bat, though he'll have a very short time to impress his new team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.