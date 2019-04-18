Joyce remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Though he's been on the active roster all season, Joyce has yet to draw a start through the Braves' first 18 games. The 34-year-old has logged only 12 plate appearances off the bench and should continue to see most of his limited opportunities as a pinch-hitter against right-handed pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories