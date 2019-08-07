Braves' Matt Joyce: Sitting after back-to-back starts
Joyce is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Joyce surprisingly drew the designated hitter assignment over Austin Riley for the first two games of the interleague series but didn't do much with the opportunity, going 1-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts between the contests. He'll retreat to a bench role Wednesday and should see most of his usage as a pinch hitter over the remainder of the season.
