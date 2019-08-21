Joyce is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Joyce will take a seat with southpaw Caleb Smith on the hill for Miami, but the 35-year-old tentatively looks on track to fill a large-side platoon role in the Braves outfield following Ender Inciarte's (hamstring) recent move to the 10-day injured list. The 35-year-old started in four of the past five games, going 6-for-14 with a home run, four RBI and three runs over that span.