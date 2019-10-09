Joyce is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 5 of the Braves' NLDS series with the Cardinals.

Joyce started in the first four games of the series, going 1-for-9 with a walk. Even with the Braves set to face a right-hander (Jack Flaherty) in the winner-take-all game Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Joyce will take a seat as manager Brian Snitker rides the hot bat of Adam Duvall, who has produced three clutch hits and five RBI off the bench so far in the series.

