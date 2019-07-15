Joyce went 1-for-1 and scored the first run of the game in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Stepping to the plate as a pinch hitter with one out in the eighth inning, Joyce laced a single to right field and then came around to score on Freddie Freeman's game-winning homer. Joyce has been a key bench weapon for Atlanta this season, slashing .300/.404/.500 in 94 plate appearances with 14 of his 24 hits -- and two of his three home runs -- coming as a pinch hitter.