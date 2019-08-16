Braves' Matt Joyce: Swats fourth homer
Joyce went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
The fourth-inning shot off Marcus Stroman was Joyce's first long ball since July 3 and only his fourth of the year through 128 plate appearances. Joyce has been a useful pinch-hitting option for Atlanta this season, slashing .255/.359/.427, but he doesn't get enough playing time to have much fantasy value even in deep NL-only formats.
