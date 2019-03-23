Joyce was traded from the Giants to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.

Joyce is now on his third team of camp, having spent the bulk of the spring with Cleveland and all of three days in San Francisco. The Braves have only Adam Duvall as a pure outfielder on the bench, though utility players Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo can fill in as needed. Joyce could make the team by beating one of those players out or convincing the Braves to take one more bench bat, though he'll have a very short time to impress his new team.