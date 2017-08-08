Braves' Matt Kemp: Begins baseball activities, no timetable

Kemp (hamstring) started baseball activities Tuesday and is without a timetable to return, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He is only now starting to run, hit and partake in general baseball activities after landing on the DL in late July, so owners should not expect him back in the short term. Look for Matt Adams to continue to receive the bulk of the starts in left field while Kemp is out.

