Braves' Matt Kemp: Begins baseball activities, no timetable
Kemp (hamstring) started baseball activities Tuesday and is without a timetable to return, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He is only now starting to run, hit and partake in general baseball activities after landing on the DL in late July, so owners should not expect him back in the short term. Look for Matt Adams to continue to receive the bulk of the starts in left field while Kemp is out.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Exits game with hamstring strain•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Triples, homers to end power outage•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Hits three-run homer•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Drives in two against Friars•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Late addition to Sunday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...