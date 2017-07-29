Braves' Matt Kemp: Exits game with hamstring strain

Kemp was removed from Friday's game with a right hamstring and is listed as day-to-day.

Kemp hit a scorcher off the left field wall in his second at-bat, but was thrown out while attempting to stretch it into a double before walking gingerly off the field. The 32-year-old has already missed multiple periods of time this year with hamstring issues, though it's unclear as to the severity of this current ailment. Danny Santana took his place in left field.