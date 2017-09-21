Braves' Matt Kemp: Makes pinch-hitting appearance

Kemp (hamstring) went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals. After the game, manager Brian Snitker said Kemp will likely be limited to pinch-hitting duties for the rest of the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, as Snitker mentioned prior to Wednesday's contest that Kemp could miss the remainder of the season. It doesn't sound like he'll be able to return to the field anytime soon, and seeing as the Braves don't have any interleague games lined up for the rest of the season, Kemp likely won't be anything more than a pinch hitter down the stretch, severely limiting his at-bats. Matt Adams (hamstring), Lane Adams and Adonis Garcia all could see starts in left field in his stead.