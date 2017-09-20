Braves' Matt Kemp: May miss rest of season

Kemp (hamstring) is still taking things "day-to-day" according to manager Brain Snitker, but may be out for the rest of the regular season, The Atlanta Journal Constitution's David O'Brien reports.

Kemp will be out for a fourth consecutive game when the club faces Washington on Wednesday, and according to Snitker, it seems to be a real possibility that he will remain out for the rest of the season. With this information, it would appear as though Kemp won't see the field anytime soon, at least not this weekend, although it seems to be a fluid situation at the present time.