Braves' Matt Kemp: May miss rest of season
Kemp (hamstring) is still taking things "day-to-day" according to manager Brain Snitker, but may be out for the rest of the regular season, The Atlanta Journal Constitution's David O'Brien reports.
Kemp will be out for a fourth consecutive game when the club faces Washington on Wednesday, and according to Snitker, it seems to be a real possibility that he will remain out for the rest of the season. With this information, it would appear as though Kemp won't see the field anytime soon, at least not this weekend, although it seems to be a fluid situation at the present time.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...