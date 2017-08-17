Braves' Matt Kemp: Now targeting Saturday return
Kemp will test his hamstring out Friday prior to his likely activation from the DL on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I'm hoping that if he does that Friday they'll activate him on Saturday," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. "We'll see. Something may happen tomorrow. But right now that's kind of (the plan)."
The manager made it clear that when Kemp does rejoin the club, however, he will immediately resume his spot as the starting left fielder. The 32-year-old has had some trouble staying healthy this season, but when he's been in the lineup he's posted a strong .290/.336/.477 slash line with 14 homers in 88 games.
