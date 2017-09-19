Play

Braves' Matt Kemp: Out of lineup Tuesday

Kemp (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Kemp's hamstring injury is still bothering him after Monday's off day, so he'll ride the pine for a third straight contest as he tries to shake the issue. Matt Adams is also dealing with a balky hamstring, so Lane Adams will draw the start in left field, batting seventh.

