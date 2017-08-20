Braves' Matt Kemp: Out of Sunday's lineup
Kemp is out of Sunday's lineup against the Reds.
He was activated from the DL on Saturday after missing 19 games with a hamstring injury, and ended up getting six at-bats in an 11-8 loss, so perhaps the Braves want to ease up on the veteran in the ensuing day game. Matt Adams will start in left field and hit sixth. Now that the Braves' outfield is at full strength, they will be able to give strategic off days to the veterans down the stretch.
