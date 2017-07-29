Braves' Matt Kemp: Placed on disabled list
Kemp (hamstring) landed on the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Kemp was removed from Friday's game after spraining his right hamstring during a dash into second base. The outfielder walked off the field somewhat gingerly and won't be eligible to return until the Braves meet Philadelphia again on August 8. This marks the second time this season that Kemp has been placed on the disabled list due to the right hamstring, while also missing a few games for a left hamstring strain just over a month ago.
