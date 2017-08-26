Braves' Matt Kemp: Pops 15th homer Friday
Kemp went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.
It's the veteran outfielder's 15th homer of the season, but his first in five games since coming off his latest DL stint. While Kemp has missed too much time to injury this year to close come to last year's power output, he's had plenty of fantasy value when healthy, and his .294 batting average would be his highest mark since 2012 if he can keep it up.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Reinstated from DL, batting cleanup•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Now targeting Saturday return•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Won't require rehab stint•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Takes part in running Wednesday•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Begins baseball activities, no timetable•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...