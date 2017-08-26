Braves' Matt Kemp: Pops 15th homer Friday

Kemp went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

It's the veteran outfielder's 15th homer of the season, but his first in five games since coming off his latest DL stint. While Kemp has missed too much time to injury this year to close come to last year's power output, he's had plenty of fantasy value when healthy, and his .294 batting average would be his highest mark since 2012 if he can keep it up.