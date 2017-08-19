Braves' Matt Kemp: Reinstated from DL, batting cleanup

Kemp (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting in left field for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Kemp tested his hamstring out Friday, and apparently everything felt fine as he's now back in the lineup for the Braves, batting cleanup. He's been bothered by his hamstring a couple times this season, but the 32-year-old has posted a solid .290/.336/.477 triple slash with 14 homers in 88 games when healthy. Micah Johnson was sent back to the minors to clear room for Kemp, who will face Robert Stephenson in his return to the lineup.