Braves' Matt Kemp: Remains out Wednesday

Kemp (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Kemp will miss a fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury, while Adonis Garcia is set to take his place in left field. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

