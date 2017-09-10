Play

Braves' Matt Kemp: Sitting out Sunday

Kemp is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Kemp has slugged two home runs over the last five games. However, he's struggled to consistently get on base and has gone just 4-for-21 (.190) with eight strikeouts and no walks in that time. He'll get the day off while Matt Adams starts in left field.

