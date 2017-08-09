Braves' Matt Kemp: Takes part in running Wednesday
Kemp (hamstring) was able to run the bases Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Kemp is gradually adding more baseball-related activities to his rehab regimen, as he aims to return from a right hamstring strain. It's expected that Kemp will require a rehab assignment before he's eventually activated from the 10-day disabled list. The Braves will continue to deploy Matt Adams as their regular starter in left field until Kemp is cleared to return.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Begins baseball activities, no timetable•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Exits game with hamstring strain•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Triples, homers to end power outage•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Hits three-run homer•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Drives in two against Friars•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...