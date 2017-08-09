Braves' Matt Kemp: Takes part in running Wednesday

Kemp (hamstring) was able to run the bases Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Kemp is gradually adding more baseball-related activities to his rehab regimen, as he aims to return from a right hamstring strain. It's expected that Kemp will require a rehab assignment before he's eventually activated from the 10-day disabled list. The Braves will continue to deploy Matt Adams as their regular starter in left field until Kemp is cleared to return.