Braves' Matt Kemp: Triples, homers to end power outage

Kemp went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's victory over Arizona.

He'd gone eight games without a long ball, but Kemp's power has been fizzling for longer than that -- he had just a single homer (and only one other extra-base hit, a double) in his past 25 games, a span in which he posted a .219/.272/.260 batting line. Of course, some regression was to be expected after a high BABIP propelled Kemp to a .320 average over his first 60 games of 2017. One good game doesn't necessarily change his recent trend, but perhaps it'll help Kemp settle back into a groove.