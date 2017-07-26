Braves' Matt Kemp: Triples, homers to end power outage
Kemp went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's victory over Arizona.
He'd gone eight games without a long ball, but Kemp's power has been fizzling for longer than that -- he had just a single homer (and only one other extra-base hit, a double) in his past 25 games, a span in which he posted a .219/.272/.260 batting line. Of course, some regression was to be expected after a high BABIP propelled Kemp to a .320 average over his first 60 games of 2017. One good game doesn't necessarily change his recent trend, but perhaps it'll help Kemp settle back into a groove.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...