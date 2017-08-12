Braves' Matt Kemp: Won't require rehab stint

The Braves plan to activate Kemp (hamstring) from the disabled list before Friday's game against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kemp was able to ramp up his agility and running drills before Saturday's game against the Cardinals, and apparently everything went well as he is now planning to rejoin the Braves without embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. He should immediately reclaim his role as the everyday left fielder upon activation, pushing Matt Adams to the bench.