Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Olson went 0-for-13 with one walk and four strikeouts over the first three games of this weekend's series versus the Dodgers. He got off the schneid Sunday with a seventh-inning homer, but that was the extent of Atlanta's scoring. The first baseman is up to 44 homers -- 10 more than he had last year -- while adding 113 RBI, 104 runs scored, a stolen base, 24 doubles, three triples and a .266/.373/.581 slash line over 136 games.