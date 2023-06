Olson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 10-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.

Olson gave Atlanta all the offense it would need in the first inning, crushing a 424-foot grand slam to left-center field. It was his third homer in his past seven contests following a 10-game stretch without a long ball in late May and early June. Olson is up to 20 home runs on the season, tied for third-most in the majors.