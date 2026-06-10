Braves' Matt Olson: Belts pair of homers in loss

Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-6 loss to the White Sox.

Olson wasted little time making an impact, opening the scoring with a two-run homer off opener Brandon Eisert in the first inning. He came right back in his next plate appearance and launched a solo shot, giving him his first multi-homer game of the season. The first baseman has been swinging the bat well lately, collecting four homers over his last 13 games while batting .302 during that stretch. Olson is now up to 19 home runs on the year, trailing only Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead, and owns a .271 average and .903 OPS through 67 games.