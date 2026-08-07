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Braves' Matt Olson: Clubs 32nd homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and three total runs scored against the Marlins in an 11-3 victory Thursday.

Olson's homer was a 422-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning, and he added a single for his fourth two-hit effort across his past six games. The veteran first baseman is batting .429 (9-for-21) during that span with four homers and three doubles. The hot stretch has pushed Olson's season OPS to .896, ninth-best in the majors and on pace for his highest regular-season mark since 2023. He also ranks fifth in MLB with 32 home runs.

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