Olson went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a double, a run scored and walk in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Olson extended his on-base streak to 25 games in his big night at the plate, during which he racked up three RBI for the fourth time in June. Over his last 112 plate appearances, the star first baseman is slashing .304/.420/.522 with three home runs, 11 doubles, 23 RBI. Olson has also tallied at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 outings.