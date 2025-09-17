Olson went 3-for-10 with a double, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

After launching a solo shot off Jake Irvin in the matinee, Olson played hero in the top of the 10th inning in the nightcap with a bases-loaded triple. The first baseman has been on an absolute tear of late, batting .478 (11-for-23) over his last five games with eight of those hits going for extra bases (three doubles, a triple and four homers). On the year, he's up to 27 homers and 91 RBI in 152 contests, giving him a shot at his fifth career 30-HR campaign and fourth career 100-RBI season.