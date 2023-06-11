Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals.

Olson opened the scoring with a two-run home run off Trevor Williams in the first inning, but that was all Atlanta's offense could muster Sunday. It was the slugger's first long ball since May 29, and he'd gone just 7-for-40 with 14 strikeouts across his previous 10 games. Olson started the season on fire but has cooled off significantly of late, so it's encouraging to see him back on the board with his first extra-base hit in June.