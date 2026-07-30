Braves' Matt Olson: Impactful in both ends of twin bill

Olson went 2-for-8 with a home run and three RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The star first baseman generated all of Atlanta's offense on the day, launching a two-run shot off Sean Manaea in a 3-2 win for New York during the matinee before driving in the only run of the nightcap on a sixth-inning single. Olson is up to 28 homers on the season, including three in 13 games since the All-Star break -- a stretch in which he's produced a .240/.356/.460 slash line with two doubles, eight RBI and nine runs.