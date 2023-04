Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Padres.

The first baseman continues to rake to begin the season. Through seven games, Olson is batting ,333 (10-for-30) with four doubles, three homers, seven runs and nine RBI. His 3:12 BB:K is mildly concerning, but it's hard to argue with the results when he's making contact -- he's currently second in MLB in average exit velocity at an even 100.0 mph.