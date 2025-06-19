Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

Olson blasted his 15th long ball of the season, pushing his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 25. During this latter period (110 plate appearances), the All-Star first baseman is slashing a healthy .271/.355/.542 with six big flies, eight doubles, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored. Olson has seen a considerable boost in RBI production since Ronald Acuna rejoined the lineup -- the former has collected 17 RBI over his last 23 games after recording just 28 across his first 49 outings without Acuna.