Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 6-2 loss to Houston on Saturday.

Alson put Atlanta on the board with a solo shot off Hunter Brown in the fourth inning before coming around to score in the seventh on a Ha-Seong Kim single. Olson leads Atlanta with 24 home runs this season, which is five short of his mark from the 2024 campaign. He has gone 11-for-36 (.306) with three home runs, five RBI and seven runs scored in 11 games since Sept. 1.