Swarmer signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday.
Swarmer elected free agency in November, coming off a 2022 season in which he made his big-league debut after a seven-year climb through the minors. The 29-year-old right-hander did little to demonstrate he was worthy of a spot in the Cubs' long-term plans, however, as he posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.56 WHIP while serving up 12 home runs in 34 innings in the majors. Atlanta will bring him aboard as organizational depth, and he'll presumably be ticketed for a role as a swingman at Triple-A Gwinnett.