Wisler will transition to the bullpen at Triple-A Gwinnett, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite some flashes of success as a starter in the minors, a 5.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 199:98 K:BB and 1.4 HR/9 in 284.2 career big-league innings have prompted the Braves to re-evaluate whether Wisler has a place in their future rotation, especially considering the sheer volume of top-shelf pitching prospects moving quickly up the ladder behind him. The 24-year-old righty has the stuff to become an effective late-inning reliever, and he'll likely get a month at Triple-A to acclimate to his new role before getting called back up in September.

