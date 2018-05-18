Braves' Matt Wisler: Called up and starting Friday
Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Friday against the Marlins.
Wisler made a pair of starts for the Braves earlier in the season, allowing five runs in 12 innings, striking out eight while walking three. Through 310 career big-league innings, his ERA sits at 5.20. Max Fried was sent down to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
