Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Friday against the Marlins.

Wisler made a pair of starts for the Braves earlier in the season, allowing five runs in 12 innings, striking out eight while walking three. Through 310 career big-league innings, his ERA sits at 5.20. Max Fried was sent down to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

