Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday's game.

Wisler, who was recalled by the Braves on Monday, had a short and difficult stint in the big leagues, as he allowed four earned runs on five hits over two innings in Monday's blowout loss to Arizona. The right-hander now owns an 8.53 ERA over 19 innings in the majors this season and will need to turn things around at Gwinnett if he hopes to see similar opportunities in the future. Aaron Blair, the scheduled starter for Wednesday's game, was recalled in a corresponding move.