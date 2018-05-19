Braves' Matt Wisler: Optioned to Triple-A
Wisler was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett following Friday's start.
Wisler was cast off the Braves' 25-man roster in order to make room for Dansby Swanson, who was activated from the DL (wrist) in a corresponding move. During Friday's outing, Wisler allowed two earned runs off five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings, though he was saddled with the loss. That marked Wisler's third start for Atlanta this season as the 25-year-old continues to serve as organizational depth between the major-league and Triple-A level.
